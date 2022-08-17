Mark Sunday's newly released "The Invincible Dragon Fire" is an exciting adventure filled with prophetic insights and an action-packed narrative

"The Invincible Dragon Fire" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Sunday is an intriguing fantasy fiction that takes readers across a post-apocalyptic world where survivors are tasked with important assignments by God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Invincible Dragon Fire": a unique and enjoyable fantasy installment. "The Invincible Dragon Fire" is the creation of published author Mark Sunday, a native of Philadelphia who has technical writing experience and carries an associate degree in electronics. Now eighty-five years old, he enjoys crafting narratives around the prophetic scriptures.

Sunday shares, "As the prophecies from the Bible and other works come to pass, learn what powers manifest themselves in each battle the colonies fight. In the Invincible Dragon Fire, we learn the polygamous colonies formed by the United Nations from around the world are gathered in Denmark. Commanders Mark Sontag and John Livingston are to create for God a mortal army. Their challenge is to train the women of the colonies to fight. Mark orders equipment that will spare their lives. They receive weapons from two sources. They leave Europe when God orders them to go to another part of the world."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Sunday's new book is the exciting second installment to the Dragon Fire Series.

Sunday offers readers an imaginative and faith-based journey of hope, survival, and the unknown as humanity fights for salvation.

Consumers can purchase "The Invincible Dragon Fire" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

