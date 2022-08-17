Exciting Summer Holidays Await Travelers with Wego and Visit Greece

Saudi Arabia and UAE are among the top countries searching for a trip to Greece

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Visit Greece announce an agreement to take travelers on an inspiring travel experience this summer.

Through Wego and Visit Greece, travelers can grab the best deals and get all the information they need to plan their perfect stay in the country.

Wego and Visit Greece will be shedding the light on the best of Greece through tailored content, and guides encompassing all the happenings and things to explore. From the adventurous activities, wild landscapes, the tranquil beaches to the Greek architecture and history, people have a lot to discover in this serene country.

Among the top destinations from MENA searching for a stay in summer 2022 in Greece are Saudi Arabia and UAE, with 42% and 11% simultaneously. Egypt ranks third followed by Kuwait, Jordan, Turkey, and Oman.

The trip duration is also longer and ranges between 4 and 7 days. Solo travelers dominate the searches with 64%, followed by couples 19% and then families 11%. And roundtrips account for 74%.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and India of Wego, said: "We are excited to partner with Visit Greece. We see an increased demand for this vibrant cosmopolitan hub from the MENA region. We continue to provide our users the best destinations to explore, and Greece is a must see for all travellers."

Dimitris Fragakis, Secretary General of Greek National Tourism Organization, said: "We are extremely happy to work with Wego one of the most influential platforms for the Arabic audience! Our aim is to promote Greece as a destination ideal for couples, for solo travelers, but also for family vacation. Greek mainland and islands are top of mind choices for leisure holidays and relaxation, while at the same time Greece is the home of some of the most popular historic monuments worldwide. We are looking forward to welcoming Arab travellers who want to combine more than one destination and experiences during their trip planning on the Wego platform".

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore، Jakarta, and Cairo.

