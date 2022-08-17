Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav Announces the Groundbreaking of "Kalyanrao Jadhav Hostel," a New 120-bed Student Hostel in Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar, India, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The groundbreaking of Kalyanrao Jadhav Hostel under the management of Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti's (Student Support Committee) on Kalyan Road, Ahmednagar was done by Dubai-based businessman Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, who was the chief guest at the occasion.

Hon. Ms. Rose Ann Benjamin (Consul General of Grenada in Dubai), Bhausaheb Jadhav (working president of Marathwada Mitra Mandal), Dr. Girish Kulkarni (Snehalay, Ahmednagar), Deepak Guggari (renowned Architect), Tukaram Gaikwad (Executive Trustee), and others were present on this occasion.

While speaking about the event, Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav said, "Education and healthcare have been the focus of my charity work during the last 19 years. My father, Shri Kalyanrao Jadhav, worked for the upliftment of poor students. He worked hard to set up a hostel for needy students. His wish couldn't be fulfilled due to his untimely death. This hostel is being built in his memory, and the hostel will work towards the welfare ("Kalyan") of future generations of students."

Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti (VSS) provides hostel facilities for disadvantaged students who travel to Pune for higher education from remote places. Admission is granted solely based on financial need and merit to the most deserving needy student. Each student receives a 50% subsidy, with the remainder raised by the student through an earn and learn scheme.

VSS has a total capacity of 750 beds in Pune and is in the process of adding another 250 beds in Pune.

Kalyanrao Jadhav Hostel in Ahmednagar will be Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti's first hostel outside Pune.

Contact:

Name: Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, Chairman

Email: sales@savaglobal.com

Organization: SAVA Healthcare Limited

Address: SAVA House, Viman Nagar, Pune 411014 India

Phone: +91 20 30516113