Global Sports Betting Market Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “Sports Betting Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” that the global sports betting market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.47% during 2022-2027.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Sports betting represents a type of gambling activity that entails making predictions regarding sports outcomes and then placing a wager on them. This allows fans to showcase their allegiance or expertise to a specific competitor. Furthermore, sports gambling is more common in some cultures as compared to others, with the most popular leagues being boxing, track cycling, basketball, baseball, football, etc. Bettors with in-depth knowledge of athletes are more likely to make consistent profits. Several online sports betting organizations are collaborating with various teams to expand their consumer base.

Covid-19 Scenario:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the key players being

888 Holdings PLC,

Bet365 Group Ltd.,

Bet-at-home.com AG (BetClic Everest Group S.A.S.),

Betfred, Betsson,

DraftKings Inc., Entain plc,

Flutter Entertainment plc,

International Game Technology PLC,

Kindred Group plc, Sportech PLC

TwinSpires (Churchill Downs Incorporated)

Sports Betting Market Trends:

The growing penetration of smartphones is primarily driving the sports betting market. Additionally, the increasing inclination among bettors towards virtual currencies, including ripple, bitcoin, dogecoin, etc., for attaining ease of transaction and the rising utilization of wireless connectivity are also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the emerging trend of digitalization across the sports industry and the widespread adoption of user-friendly betting apps are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies across the globe to legalize sports betting activities is bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of cutting-edge machine learning (ML) algorithms that are used for predicting the outcomes of games is projected to fuel the sports betting market in the coming years.

Global Sports Betting Market Report Coverage and Industry Segmentation:

The report cover the below key market segments:

Market Breakup by Platform:

Offline

Online

Market Breakup by Betting Type:

Fixed Odds Wagering

Exchange Betting

Live/In Play Betting

Pari-Mutuel

eSports Betting

Others

Market Breakup by Sports Type:

Football

Basketball

Baseball

Horse Racing

Cricket

Hockey

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

