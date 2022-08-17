Vietnam Aquaculture Industry, Size, Share, Leading Companies, Growth and Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Vietnam Aquaculture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Vietnam Aquaculture Industry

Vietnam Aquaculture Market Overview:

The Vietnam aquaculture market reached a volume of 4.8 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 6.0 Million Ton by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.91% during 2022-2027. Aquaculture, or aquafarming, is a technique that involves the rearing, breeding, and harvesting of aquatic species in a controlled marine habitat. It is used for restoring endrudged marine animals and enhancing their wild stock population by establishing aquariums. This, in turn, balances the ecosystem and ensures the large production and supplies of aquatic animals for different commercial purposes. Currently, Vietnam is one of the leading producers of aquaculture products due to the availability of diversified culture systems, such as ponds, oceans, fences, and cage culture in the country.

Vietnam Aquaculture Market Trends:

One of the prime factors driving the Vietnam aquaculture market growth is the increasing consumption of seafood, such as shrimp, tuna, pangasius, and marine fish, across the country. This can be attributed to their high nutritional content, ease of digestion, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the favorable initiatives being undertaken by the Government of Vietnam (GoV) for investing in sustainable aquafarming methods and semi-intensive shrimp farming projects are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of cutting-edge fishery management technologies in the aquaculture sector and the extensive utilization of fish to manufacture pharmaceutical products and dietary supplements, such as fish oil, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion, Million Tons

Segment Coverage Product Type, Environment, Distribution Channel, Region

Competitive Landscape:

Ca Mau Seafood Processing & Service Joint Stock Corporation

Hung Vuong Corporation

Minh Phu seafood corporation

Vinh Hoan corporation

Quoc Viet seafood

Dong Nam Seafood

Phuong Dong Seafood

Ngoc Sinh seafood

SOC Trang Seafood Joint Stock Company

Thuan Hung Fisheries Company Ltd

Market Breakup by Product Type

Freshwater fish

Crustaceans

mollusks

others

Market Breakup by Environment

Fresh water

Brackish water

Marine water

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Traditional retail

Specialized retailers

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Online retailers

Others

Market Breakup by Region

Northern

Central

Southern regions.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

