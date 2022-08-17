Korea Call Center AI Market Seeking New Highs | Future Growth Projections by 2030

Korea Call Center AI Market

High installation and training cost coupled with privacy and security concern is mainly restraining the market growth.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhanced customer experience and customer response time and improvement in data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the Korea call center AI market. However, high installation and training costs along with rise in privacy and security concerns hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the surge in interest in AI technologies and rise of social media platforms create new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Korea call center AI market generated $42.14 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $350.08 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 64 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14041

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The demand for call center AI increased considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic as they reduce tasks handled by traditional call center agents through the usage of speech recognition and natural language processing technologies.

• Owing to lockdown measures implemented across the world, there has been scarcity of workforce. So, the implementation of call center AI could fulfill the role of agents to respond to repetitive user queries.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Korea call center AI market based on component, deployment, and industry vertical.

Based on component, the solutions segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 28.5% from 2021 to 2030.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14041

Based on deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the Korea call center AI market, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the telecom sector held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Korea call center AI market analyzed in the research include Cognex, Omron, Basler, National Instruments, Keyence, Teledyne Technologies, Sony, Intel, Texas Instruments, and Baumer Optronic.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Korea Call center AI market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the Korea call center AI market trends is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of Korea Call center AI market forecast for the period 2020–2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14041

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Call Center AI Markets

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.