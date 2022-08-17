Military Battery Market Top Key Players - EnerSys, Arotech Corporation, EaglePicher Technologies, Bren-Tronics

Military battery market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021 to 2030. The global market segmented by application, platform, type, and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military battery market Outlook 2030 –

Military activities are often carried out in distant and inaccessible locations, and they require power for a variety of uses. These military batteries must be tough and able to withstand harsh weather conditions. Military batteries are used to power a variety of military electrical equipment, as well as ships and submarines. In emergency backup scenarios where electricity may fail, the batteries prove to be a useful answer. In the military industry, the integration of different developing electronic gadgets, such as wearable devices for night vision applications, has become popular. These technologies necessitate the use of batteries, resulting in a demand for military batteries.

Companies covered: EnerSys, Arotech Corporation, EaglePicher Technologies, Bren-Tronics, Inc., and Saft Groupe. Also, BST Systems, Inc., Teledyne Battery Products, Concorde, Denchi Power, and Mathews Associates

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted negatively on the battery industry across the world owing to COVID-19 lockdown having a negative influence on battery supply chains. To establish a strong position in the overall market, certain manufacturers are constantly pursuing various tactics such as collaborations and joint ventures. In order to implement breakthrough technologies in the research, manufacturing, assembly, and sales of Al-air batteries, Indian Oil Corporation formed a strategic relationship with Phinergy. Following the COVID-19 shutdown, Phinergy has continued development of aluminum-air batteries with the goal of expanding the company's portfolio in the Indian market. This factor is expected to boost the market's growth during an emergency.

Top impacting factors

Emergence of modern warfare systems with advanced technologies, increased use of light weight high power density military batteries in sophisticated military systems, and increased defense budgets of various countries due to growing instances of transnational disputes are the major factors drives the growth of the military battery market.

Charging issues related to rechargeable military batteries, and regulations & safety issues related to the use of lead acid military batteries are the restraints that hindered the growth of the military battery market.

Use of batteries as energy storage devices by defense forces, and increased demand for solid-state batteries are the major factors offering an opportunity for the growth of aircraft vertical stabilizers market.

Increased use of high power density battery for various military applications

In comparison to alkaline and carbon-zinc batteries, lithium-based batteries offer a far higher power density and are much lighter. Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are employed in military applications. Militaries employ this battery for a variety of applications, including radios, thermal imagers, and thermal cameras, among others. The battery provides electrical energy by moving the lithium ions from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and does the reverse when charging. For numerous military applications such as air defense systems and electronic warfare systems, high power density military batteries are replacing normal batteries. Furthermore, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and man-portable gadgets have a strong demand for high-capacity, long-duration batteries that are lightweight, resulting in a reduction in overall system size. For instance, the large D-sized lithium primary battery packs, which are used by military UAVs to ensure their safe landing during power failures, are being replaced by small-sized and high-powered lithium AA batteries. These batteries not only reduce the overall size of UAVs but also increase their endurance of the UAVs.

Use of batteries as energy storage in military applications

The Marine Corps and the Army have expressed an interest in employing lithium iron phosphate batteries in micro grid and Forward Operating Base (FOB) camp applications. The military has traditionally powered these camps with generators and/or lead-acid batteries, but now decision-makers are looking to lithium as a more efficient and lighter-weight battery. To reduce the use of generators, the military must combine or augment the generator with an energy-dense battery and a functional solar array. Even when the generator is required, power can be returned to the battery with full efficiency. Furthermore, the solar cells can be used to continuously charge the battery. The generator won’t be completely eliminated, but it can be hybridized by using inverters to charge the battery to continuously run, creating a generator with much greater efficiency using fuel for shorter periods of time which is a huge advancement, and lithium-ion batteries are a big part of that reduction. For instance, the growing trend of combining renewable sources with energy storage for micro grids in the field, contractor Heavy Duty Trailer (HDT) is working with the U.S. Marine Corps to supply energy storage systems for the Ground Renewable Expeditionary Energy System (GREENS).

