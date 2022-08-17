Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market worth $ 15.86 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Peripheral Vascular Devices heading Peripheral Vascular Devices Infograph

Global Peripheral vascular devices market is valued at US$ 9.77 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 15.86 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.84%

Major market players operating in the Peripheral Vascular Devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Bentley InnoMed GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp, Cardiva Medical Inc., Medtronic plc” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, COUNTRY USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market- by Product Type (Aortic Stent Grafts, Arteriotomy Closure Devices, Carotid and Renal Artery Stents, Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF), Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices, Peripheral Guidewires, Peripheral Vascular Stents, PTA Balloons Catheters, PTA Peripheral Drug Eluting, Balloons (DEB) Catheters, Renal Denervation Catheters, Tip Location Devices, Vascular Grafts), End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global peripheral vascular devices market is valued at US$ 9.77 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 15.86 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.84% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The narrowing of arteries outside the brain and heart is known as a peripheral vascular disease (PVD). Hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and smoking are all risk factors for the progression of PVD. Peripheral vascular devices are used to treat blocked arteries and eliminate plaque buildup. The most often used devices for the treatment of PVD are peripheral transluminal angioplasty balloon catheters, peripheral vascular stents, and aortic stents. The narrowing or obstruction of blood vessels caused by plaque buildup is known as a peripheral arterial disease (PAD). This illness might result in tissue death, cardiac stroke, aneurysms, or kidney failure if left untreated. With its minimally invasive endovascular therapy, the rising prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and obesity, and the growing ageing population, peripheral vascular devices will be in high demand.

The global market for peripheral vascular devices is anticipated to develop over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of the peripheral arterial disease. The global market for peripheral vascular devices is predicted to expand due to rising awareness of the peripheral vascular disease. Additionally, growing geriatric disorders are anticipated to increase demand for peripheral vascular devices. For industry participants in the global market for peripheral vascular devices, peripheral catheter R&D is anticipated to present lucrative growth prospects. Additionally projected to increase demand for peripheral vascular devices are increased rates of type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension. Major market players are also concentrating on the approval and release of new gadgets to broaden their product line. The global market for peripheral vascular devices is predicted to expand slowly because of infection from peripheral vascular implantations. Foreign body insertion has become a crucial component of medical care, yet medical devices come with a risk of bacterial and fungal infection. Peripheral vascular implants have a higher risk of disease than other types of implants because they come into direct touch with the body.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Peripheral Vascular Devices market over the forecast years. The market is expected to grow as more people become aware of the many treatment options available, as technological developments are embraced more widely, and as investments from the public and commercial sectors in the market for peripheral vascular devices rise. The regulatory environment for the global market for peripheral vascular devices in North America has also improved as a result of advancements in minimally invasive surgery and increased awareness of peripheral vascular illnesses. In addition, the Asia Pacific Peripheral Vascular Devices market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of shifting dietary trends, an ageing population, and increased knowledge of customised and modified diets. Because of the enormous number of individuals with unmet medical needs Furthermore, rapid healthcare infrastructure development and rising patient disposable income levels in emerging economies such as India and China are likely to serve as future growth opportunities for the global industry.

Major market players operating in the Peripheral Vascular Devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Bentley InnoMed GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp, Cardiva Medical Inc., Medtronic plc, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc, Avascular S.L.U, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Getinge AB, C. R. Bard Inc (BD), Cook Medical Inc, Terumo Corp, Cardinal Health Inc., Cordis Corp, Endologix Inc, and Terumo Medical Corporation among others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

In 2020, Medtronic's IN. PACT AV drug-coated balloon (DCB) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat arteriovenous fistula lesions.

In 2019, the FDA approved Boston Scientific Corporation's VICI VENOUS STENT System for treating patients with profound venous blockages.

Market Segments

Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Aortic Stent Grafts

• Arteriotomy Closure Devices

• Carotid and Renal Artery Stents

• Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF)

• Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices

• Peripheral Guidewires, Peripheral Vascular Stents

• PTA Balloons Catheters

• PTA Peripheral Drug Eluting

• Balloons (DEB) Catheters

• Renal Denervation Catheters

• Tip Location Devices

• Vascular Grafts

Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

