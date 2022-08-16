TAIWAN, August 16 - The website of the Office of the President will be out of service on August 18, 2022 from 12:00 to 13:30 local time for system maintenance. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

The website of the Office of the President will be out of service on August 18, 2022 from 12:00 to 13:30 local time for system maintenance. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.