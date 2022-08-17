Mr. Achal Chaurasia sheds light on why ESG is important for businesses in 2022

Mr. Achal Chaurasia

Mr. Achal Chaurasia urges big companies, firms & small businesses to adapt to the ESG business module to take small "green" steps in this revolution.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Achal Chaurasia is a businessman who has the potential to make a difference with his opinions and methods. His down to earth nature that runs in the family has helped him grow personally and professionally. Mr. Chaurasia is always a step ahead to support his associates, family and friends. His insights on businesses, entrepreneurship, new age technologies, etc. has helped many gain requisite knowledge.

Mr. Chaurasia has always been a speaker about business and advancements a business can adopt to reduce its effect on the environment. Thanks to the pandemic, people are now conscious of what is being used to produce the products they buy. Conscious consumerism has been taken positively by most companies who have taken measures to net zero carbon consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Mr. Chaurasia is a pioneer in this sector of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and has worked relentlessly to increase its popularity among investors, policymakers and other key stakeholders because it is the only way to safeguard the business in the coming years.

Mr. Chaurasia explained that the 'E' stands for any resources used to manufacture products and keep track of the wastes produced while manufacturing, like carbon footprint, chemical wastewater, and toxic gas emissions. He further showed that the 'S' and 'G' stands for social communication, interaction, and transparency in every business dealing, which reduces misunderstanding and internal policies and factors that are to be kept in view, leading to effective decision-making and legal compliance, respectively.

The pandemic has given everyone time to rethink and reflect on their life. Mr Chaurasia understands that it has also made people question the morals we work in, destroying the very nature that sustains our livelihood. This has made them want to use environmental and greener ways of lifestyle. Hence the more popularity of ESG and its growing importance. Mr. Chaurasia urges not only big companies and firms to adapt to the ESG business module but also encourages small businesses to take small "green" steps in this revolution that we are all a part of. Baby steps like greener packaging, digital receipts, using renewable energy in shops and stores and waste management in their indie productions can boost their sales and popularity because it's time people realize that there is no second earth and promoting small green businesses is one way to save it.

Mr. Chaurasia also showed how ESG is beneficial for the business environment and as a cost-effective method. It attracts talents and targets consumers with their demands, brand enhancement and innovation. ESG makes the business more resilient and easy to work for employees. Mr. Chaurasia showed that it helps by adding top-line growth, reduces cost, effectively manages regulatory compliances and stakeholders, boosts employee productivity, and motivates everyone to work better. All these factors explain, as done by Mr. Achal Chaurasia that ESG is not only effective but downright essential in managing the business in today's world and healthy competition in the future.