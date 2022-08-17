Cloud Music Streaming For Individual Use Projected To Reach Around US$ 23 Bn By 2031.: Fact.MR Study

“Cloud music streaming enables users to search, maintain, store, streamline, and sync their music preferences from anywhere at any time over their devices. In addition, with technological advancements such as 3G and 4G networks, consumers can gain high speed access to their audio content over the cloud,” according to a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud music streaming market was valued at around US$ 10 Bn in 2020, and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 30 Bn by 2031, accelerating at a CAGR of 12%. Demand for cloud music streaming for individual use is higher and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 10% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.



Cloud music streaming is gaining momentum owing to increased penetration of cloud services for digital music. With the help of cloud music services, users can back-up their music collection and do not need to worry about hard drive failure or virus infection.

Cloud music streaming services are increasingly being adopted in mobile phones. These services typically use the freemium model, where it allows the storage of the data free of cost up to a certain amount, and the user has to pay minimal charge for using cloud services. Cloud music streaming service providers further offer certain features such as customized playlists, song recommendations, and easy accessibility to music on both, app and browser platforms.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6972

Upsurge in popularity of podcasts is attracting consumers’ attention and is expected to further drive the market over the coming years. This industry is expected to grow at a significant pace due to increase in preference for cloud music streaming among both, consumers and music creators.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global cloud music streaming market to top US$ 30 Bn by 2031.

Cloud music streaming for commercial use to expand at above 9% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in North America holds share of more than 40%.

Market in Japan expected to reach valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2031.

Market in South Korea to record 8% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.





Key Points Covered in Cloud Music Streaming Industry Survey

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Cloud Music Streaming Market Report

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Music Streaming and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies





North America leads with more than 40% share in the global market for cloud music streaming. North America has also been a pioneer in the adoption of music services, which provides the region with an edge over other regions.

Presence of key market players such as

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Pandora Media Inc.

is one of the primary factors driving the market in the region.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Cloud Music Streaming Market, Request Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6972

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the cloud music streaming market are acquiring start-ups working on cloud-based music services to strengthen their product capabilities.

Spotify launched its service in 13 new markets in the Middle East and North Africa, with a fully Arabic user experience, offering music fans the best of international and local music, and a wealth of locally-curated playlists, such as Oriental Chill Vibes and Arabic EDM, among others.

Amazon launched Amazon Prime Music, an ad-free music streaming service available exclusively for Prime members. The service includes features such as unlimited offline downloads and voice controlled search with Amazon’s personal assistant software - Alexa.

Key Market Segments in Cloud Music Streaming Industry Research

Type Cloud Music Download Cloud Music Streaming Subscription Ad-based Cloud Music Streaming

Application Cloud Music Streaming in Smartphones Cloud Music Streaming in Laptops Cloud Music Streaming in Tablets Cloud Music Streaming in Cars Cloud Enabled Stereo Systems

End Use Cloud Music Streaming for Individual Use Cloud Music Streaming for Commercial Use







Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6972

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cloud music streaming market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (cloud music download, cloud music streaming subscriptions, and ad-based cloud music streaming), application (smartphones, laptops, tablets, cars, and cloud-enabled stereo systems), and end use (individual and commercial), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Integration & Orchestration Middleware Market - Digital transformation is creating and triggering high demand for integration & orchestration middleware, as it calls for the connection of new digital capabilities with already existing assets and processes.

Robotic Process Automation Market - The global robotic process automation market will grow at an extraordinary 33% CAGR from 2019 to 2029. Controlled airspace accounts for more than three-fourth of the global market and is expected to generate an absolute $ opportunity of roughly $3 billion between 2021 and 2031.

Cloud Music Streaming Market - The global cloud music streaming market was valued at around US$ 10 Bn in 2020, and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 30 Bn by 2031, accelerating at a CAGR of 12%. Demand for cloud music streaming for individual use is higher and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 10% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market - Big data analytics in healthcare encompasses the use of large and complex heterogeneous dataset which includes but are not limited to several – omics data (pharmacogenomics, transcriptomics, genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, epigenomics, interactomics, diseasomics), biomedical data and electronic health records data.

Contactless Biometrics Market - The growing demand for end – to – end solutions has created the need for integration of different software and middleware services. Accounted to the above mentioned trend, market valuation for the contactless biometric market is estimated to account around ~43% of the global biometrics market by 2022 end.

Data Center Market - The global data center market is expected to be valued at around US$ 77 Bn in 2022. Revenue generation from data centers is likely to accelerate at a high CAGR of 13.8% to top US$ 279 Bn by 2032.

Smart Parking Solutions Market - According to Fact.MR, demand for smart parking solutions experienced a noteworthy incline, registering a staggering 18% CAGR from 2017 to 2021. This high growth is attributed to worsening traffic congestion problems across both the developed and developing worlds.

3D Scanner Market - The global 3D scanner market garnered a market value of US$ 1.23 Bn in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% in the assessment period 2022-2032 by accumulating a market value of US$ 5 Bn.

Data Annotation Tools Market - The global data annotation tools market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022-2032. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.3 Bn by 2022-end, and is expected to reach US$ 5.3 Bn by 2032.

Video Streaming Market - People were confined to their homes due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Thus, global video streaming viewership witnessed a substantial spike among consumers globally. Furthermore, internet enabled smart televisions with captivating picture quality such as FHD, HD, and 4K are increasing subscription for video streaming services.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158