Canned Food Market Size, Top Companies, Statistics, Business Opportunities and Forecast Report to 2022-2027

Canned Food Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Canned Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global canned food market reached a value of US$ 93.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 114.38 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.30% during 2022-2027. Canned food refers to food products that are processed and packed in airtight containers. It includes seafood, meat, fruits, vegetables, meals, sweets, desserts, soups, sauces, beans, lentils, and pasta. These food products are processed by various techniques, such as peeling, chopping, or cooking, and then sealed in an airtight tin or aluminum can. Food canning is a technique to store food at standard temperatures by keeping food in tightly closed vacuum-sealed containers and heat processing properly. It helps keep food stable and safe for consumption for an extended period of time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the canned food market. Numerous countries across the globe faced mandatory lockdowns, amidst which the food product availability gradually lessened. This led to an increase in product prices and negatively affected the consumer's purchasing power. Stringent rules and regulations imposed by governments across the countries for purchasing essential items led to a decline in the sales of various food and beverages. The manufacturing facilities being shut down and the less workforce available in the functioning production houses also led to a decline in overall production. Due to the pandemic, the food and beverage sector was significantly affected due to the disruption in the supply chain, thus affecting the global canned food market.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at - https://www.imarcgroup.com/canned-food-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by product type, type and distribution channel.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for canned food market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for convenience food products. In line with this, the rising consumption of packaged food products and beverages that are convenient to use and consume is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the shifting consumer inclination towards organic and clean-label products is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread availability of organic canned products and the rising consumer awareness of hygienic food products are strengthening the market. Besides this, the expanding millennial population and their wide acceptance of ready-to-eat food have led them to opt for canned food as they are easier to cook and save preparation time. Additionally, the rapid growth of various organized distribution channels is providing a boost to the demand for canned food.

Key Players Included in Global Canned Food Market Research Report:

Ayam Sarl

Bonduelle

Campbell Soup Company

CHB Group

Danish Crown AmbA

Del Monte Foods Inc.

JBS S.A.

Nestlé S.A

Princes Foods (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Thai Union Group PCL

The Bolton Group and The Kraft Heinz Company



Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at- https://www.imarcgroup.com/canned-food-market

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Canned Meat and Seafood

Canned Fruit and Vegetables

Canned Ready Meals

Others



Breakup by Type:

Organic

Conventional



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Canned Food Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Canned Food Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Browse More Reports by IMARC Group:

Home Fragrance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-fragrance-market

E-Commerce Logistics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-commerce-logistics-market

Electric Cargo Bike Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-cargo-bike-market

Automotive Blockchain Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-blockchain-market

Revenue Cycle Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/revenue-cycle-management-market

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.