SAVAVET Launches ACEPTOR for the Treatment of Heart Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease in Dogs and Cats

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAVAVET, a division of SAVA Healthcare Limited, launches the first brand of benazepril hydrochloride in India under the name of ACEPTOR. Benazepril hydrochloride has been proven to be efficacious and safe in canine and feline patients with heart failure and chronic kidney diseases.





“Cardiovascular (CV) disease is one of the leading causes of death in small animals. CV disease, its associated risk factors, and continued progression run parallel with renal function deterioration and cardiorenal syndrome (CRS). Renal impairment is frequently associated with hypertension,” said Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, Chairman – SAVA Healthcare.

“Benazepril has long-established antihypertensive effects and a well-documented tolerability profile when administered alone and in combination with other agents. In addition to BP-lowering properties, beneficial effects in cardiovascular protection were also demonstrated for benazepril, including reduced CV morbidity and mortality,” he added.

ACEPTOR will significantly improve quality of life of patients and extend their lives,” added Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, Chairman – SAVA Group. “We have been continuously revolutionizing care for patients with heart and renal diseases with brands like SAFEHEART (Pimobendan chewable tablets for Congestive Heart Failure), RENODYL (Pre & Probiotic capsules for patients with renal impairment), and STRONGBEAT (Nutritional supplement for heart support). Until now, SAFEHEART alone has touched the lives of more than 6000 patients with CHF and has radically changed their lives. ACEPTOR will be an added advantage for many such patients,” he further added.

About ACEPTOR

ACEPTOR contains Benazepril hydrochloride and is available as 2.5/510mg tablets offering dosing accuracy for patients of all sizes. ACEPTOR is indicated in the treatment of heart failure and chronic kidney disease in dogs and cats. Benazepril increases survival of patients with Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) and Mitral valve disease (MMVD), reduces protein loss associated with Chronic Kidney Disease, decreases left ventricular wall thickness in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in cats & treats hypertension.

About SAVAVET

SAVAVET is one of the largest and fastest growing healthcare companies that is committed to lifetime health needs of pets. SAVAVET offers the most extensive & exhaustive portfolio of pharmaceuticals & well-being products to enrich the lives of companions.

For more information, visit www.savavet.com

About SAVA Healthcare Limited:

SAVA Healthcare, India is a part of SAVA Group with a WHO-GMP & PIC/s approved manufacturing plant in Gujarat, a herbal extract plant in Bengaluru and an R&D facility in Pune. Furthermore, the company is in the process of setting up an USFDA-accredited formulation manufacturing plant near Indore. SAVA has four business verticals – International Business, Contract Research & Manufacturing services, small animal healthcare, and herbal extract business.

SAVA has a global footprint through International Business vertical across North America, Eastern Europe, Asia, Central America, Africa, and CIS with both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals. SAVA’s Contract Research & Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Business caters to many Indian and Global companies. The company is a leading manufacturer of Nasal Drug Delivery Platforms.

SAVAVET, the small-animal healthcare focused business of SAVA Healthcare is the market leader in small animal prescription medicines in the Indian market.

For more information:

www.savaglobal.com

www.savavet.com

Name: Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, Chairman

Email: sales@savaglobal.com

Organization: SAVA Healthcare Limited

Address: SAVA House, Viman Nagar, Pune 411014 India

Phone: +91 20 30516113



