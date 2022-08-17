Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Hate Motivated Crime, Violation of Conditions x 3, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4006283

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                        

STATION: Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2022 at 2020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Street, and Center Street, Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATIONS:

 

  • Hate Motivated Crime

  • Violation of Conditions x 3

  • Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy Bathalon

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/16/2022, at approximately 2020 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a suspicious impaired male becoming increasingly aggressive with random people walking in town, walking onto their property, and causing a disturbance on Park Street, in Lyndon. Investigation at the scene revealed Bathalon had violated several of his court ordered conditions. While at the St. Johnsbury Barracks Bathalon engaged in threatening and tumultuous behavior and repeatedly engaged in hate motivated crimes against Troopers of ethnic origins. Bathalon was held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility until sober. He was also is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Caledonia County, Criminal Division on 08/17/2022 hours, to answer to the charges of Hate Motivated Crime, Violation of Conditions x 3, and Disorderly Conduct.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2022 at 1230 hours   

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Caledonia County, Criminal Division

LODGED – Northeastern Correctional Facility – Detox

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Available

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

