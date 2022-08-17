St. Johnsbury Barracks / Hate Motivated Crime, Violation of Conditions x 3, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4006283
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/16/2022 at 2020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Street, and Center Street, Lyndon, Vermont
VIOLATIONS:
- Hate Motivated Crime
- Violation of Conditions x 3
- Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Jeremy Bathalon
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/16/2022, at approximately 2020 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a suspicious impaired male becoming increasingly aggressive with random people walking in town, walking onto their property, and causing a disturbance on Park Street, in Lyndon. Investigation at the scene revealed Bathalon had violated several of his court ordered conditions. While at the St. Johnsbury Barracks Bathalon engaged in threatening and tumultuous behavior and repeatedly engaged in hate motivated crimes against Troopers of ethnic origins. Bathalon was held at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility until sober. He was also is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Caledonia County, Criminal Division on 08/17/2022 hours, to answer to the charges of Hate Motivated Crime, Violation of Conditions x 3, and Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Caledonia County, Criminal Division
LODGED – Northeastern Correctional Facility – Detox
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.