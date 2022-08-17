St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 22A4004893

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 07/02/2022 @ approximately 1817

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI Drug & Negligent Operation





ACCUSED: Katherine Favreau

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. During the interaction, the operator Katherine Favreau was displaying signs of impairment from intoxicating drugs. There was also a child in the vehicle. Favreau was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Favreau's blood analysis revealed there were intoxicating drugs other than alcohol in her system at the time of vehicle operation.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2022

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

















