St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4004893

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                        

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 07/02/2022 @ approximately 1817

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI Drug & Negligent Operation


ACCUSED: Katherine Favreau                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. During the interaction, the operator Katherine Favreau was displaying signs of impairment from intoxicating drugs. There was also a child in the vehicle. Favreau was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Favreau's blood analysis revealed there were intoxicating drugs other than alcohol in her system at the time of vehicle operation.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2022            

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


