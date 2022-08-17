St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drug, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4004893
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/02/2022 @ approximately 1817
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI Drug & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Katherine Favreau
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. During the interaction, the operator Katherine Favreau was displaying signs of impairment from intoxicating drugs. There was also a child in the vehicle. Favreau was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Favreau's blood analysis revealed there were intoxicating drugs other than alcohol in her system at the time of vehicle operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2022
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.