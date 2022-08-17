St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenders- Disorderly Conduct x2, Resisting Arrest, Impeding Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4006235

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/14/2022 2010 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford

VIOLATIONS: Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Matthew Guay

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

VIOLATIONS: Disorderly Conduct, Impeding Arrest

ACCUSED: George Guay

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a dispute at the Jiffy Mart in Bradford, VT. Troopers intended to take Matthew into protective custody for detox and he refused to cooperate. While trying to take Matthew into custody, George interfered and attempted to prevent the Troopers from doing so. Ultimately both Matthew and George were cited into Orange County Criminal Court scheduled for August 31st 2022, to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/2022 @0800 hours

COURT: Orange

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.