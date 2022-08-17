St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenders- Disorderly Conduct x2, Resisting Arrest, Impeding Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4006235
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/14/2022 2010 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford
VIOLATIONS: Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Matthew Guay
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VIOLATIONS: Disorderly Conduct, Impeding Arrest
ACCUSED: George Guay
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a dispute at the Jiffy Mart in Bradford, VT. Troopers intended to take Matthew into protective custody for detox and he refused to cooperate. While trying to take Matthew into custody, George interfered and attempted to prevent the Troopers from doing so. Ultimately both Matthew and George were cited into Orange County Criminal Court scheduled for August 31st 2022, to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/2022 @0800 hours
COURT: Orange
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.