DUI Crash / Berlin Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3004668

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Roaldi

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/16/2022 at approximately 2201 hours

STREET: VT Route 12

TOWN: Worcester

CROSS STREETS: Moose Hollow Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Wesley Cote

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: S10

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 16, 2022 at approximately 2201 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 12 in the Town of Worcester. Troopers located the operator, identified as Wesley Cote (23), and discovered that while operating a 2000 Chevrolet S10 failed to maintain his lane, resulting in the vehicle exiting the east side of the road and striking a rock embankment.

Troopers observed signs of impairment and Cote subsequently underwent Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. At the conclusion of the tests Cote was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Cote was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.