DUI Crash / Berlin Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3004668
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Roaldi
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/16/2022 at approximately 2201 hours
STREET: VT Route 12
TOWN: Worcester
CROSS STREETS: Moose Hollow Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Wesley Cote
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: S10
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Not transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 16, 2022 at approximately 2201 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 12 in the Town of Worcester. Troopers located the operator, identified as Wesley Cote (23), and discovered that while operating a 2000 Chevrolet S10 failed to maintain his lane, resulting in the vehicle exiting the east side of the road and striking a rock embankment.
Troopers observed signs of impairment and Cote subsequently underwent Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. At the conclusion of the tests Cote was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Cote was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Court.
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.