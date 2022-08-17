Effective Aug. 16 until Sept. 15, 2022 fish from the Big Lost River downstream of the Beck Diversion to the Moore Diversion may be taken by any method except firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current, all size and number limits are suspended.
You just read:
Fish salvage issued on Big Lost River from Beck Diversion downstream to Moore Diversion
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.