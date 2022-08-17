Industrial Boilers Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth by 2029

Industrial Boilers Market

Increase in population have increased growth of numerous industries including textile, food & beverages & FMCG drive the growth of industrial boilers market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brazil industrial boilers market is expected to be the fastest growing over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization in the country, which has resulted in growing investments in numerous sectors including automotive, agribusiness, oil & gas, and renewable energy. High disposable income and increase in population have increased the growth of numerous industries including textile, food & beverages, and FMCG. To fulfill the increase in demand, companies are not only expanding their existing manufacturing units but also setting up new industrial plants, which, in turn, is boosting the product demand. Moreover, stringent laws to regulate harmful emissions in the environment are likely to boost the adoption rate of industrial boilers, in turn, triggering the demand for the product.

Regional Analysis

The global industrial boilers market is studied across major four regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to be the largest market over the coming years in response to several factors including rapid industrialization and growing industries including FMCG, food & beverages, and power. In addition, strict regulations established by the European government pertaining to harmful emissions in the environment is further expected to complement the growth of this region. Besides this, Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant growth due to development of mega power products and environmental protection laws and the increasing demand for food products. Mega power projects in developing countries, especially China and India, are likely to boost the demand for industrial boilers in Asia-Pacific.

Top Key Market Players

IHI Corporation AC Boilers

Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd

Thermax Ltd

Siemens AG

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Harbin Electric Corporation

Forbes Marshall

Cheema Boilers Limited

COVID-19 Impact

The global market for industrial boilers is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a decline in the economic growth in almost all the major countries, thus affecting consumer spending patterns.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of industrial boilers, which negatively impact the market growth.

