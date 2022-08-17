Drivers in the Roswell area can find cashback offers at Carl Black Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. (PRWEB) August 16, 2022

Carl Black Roswell is a Buick and GMC automotive dealership in Roswell, Georgia. The dealership offers many special deals on GMC and Buick models, and this month that includes a $1,000 cash allowance on 2022 GMC Acadia SLE SUV models. These models start at $38,485 at the dealership and currently, they have one in stock.

Drivers who are interested in purchasing a 2022 GMC Acadia will want to consider this trim level in order to get money back on their purchase. The offer is available at the dealership through the end of the month, ending on August 31, 2022. Other special offers are available for the 2022 GMC Acadia SUV, including cash allowances for other trim levels. All of the special offers are available to view online.

The cash allowance may not be available with special financing, lease or some other offers. It must be applied to the specified vehicle. Drivers who are interested in learning more about special offers at the dealership, viewing other cash allowances or viewing the dealership's inventory, should head to the Carl Black Roswell website, carlblackroswell.com. Contact information for the dealership can also be found there, and any questions or concerns should be addressed to the dealership's team.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/carl_black_roswell_is_offering_up_to_a_1_000_cash_allowance_on_the_2022_gmc_acadia/prweb18848739.htm