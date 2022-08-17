Submit Release
Adtran Holdings, Inc. to Meet With Investors through The Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31, 2022

ADTRAN HOLDINGS, Inc., ADTN, a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that ADTRAN representatives will meet with investors at the Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31, 2022.

Adtran representatives will provide an update on the company and discuss industry trends that can impact the market and Adtran's business.

What: The Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

When: August 31, 2022

Where: Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company's expectations or beliefs and reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. solely owns ADTRAN, Inc. (Adtran) and is the majority shareholder of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA). Adtran is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADVA is a global optical networking solutions provider focused on cloud interconnect, cloud access and network synchronization. The combined technology portfolio can best address current and future requirements, especially regarding the convergence of solutions at the network edge. Learn more on Adtran.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Unless the context otherwise indicates or requires, references in this press release and the accompanying financial information to "ADTRAN," the "Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to (i) ADTRAN, Inc. and its consolidated affiliates prior to the merger on July 8, 2022 of Acorn MergeCo, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned direct subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Acorn HoldCo), with and into ADTRAN, Inc., as part of ADTRAN's business combination transaction with ADVA, and (ii) ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries following the Merger.

