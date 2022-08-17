Submit Release
PRIB: Senate lauds PNP taekwondo team for 2022 World Police and Fire Games win

PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release
August 17, 2022

Senate lauds PNP taekwondo team for 2022 World Police and Fire Games win

The Senate hailed on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, members of the Philippine National Police's (PNP) taekwondo team for finishing as the overall champion in their event at the 2022 World Police and Fire Games.

The chamber adopted proposed Resolution No. 113, authored by Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid, during Tuesday's plenary session. The measure was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

The 14-member PNP Taekwondo Team bagged 17 golds, 10 silvers, and nine bronze medals in the taekwondo event of the biennial sports event held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, from July 22 to July 31.

The resolution also cited all of the 170 PNP personnel who went and represented the Philippines in the sports event.

"The exemplary performance of the PNP Taekwondo Team and the entire Philippine delegation deserves the highest praise, recognition and commendation for bringing pride and inspiration to the Filipino people and for showing to the world the unrelenting spirit of Filipino sports excellence," the resolution stated.

The World Police and Fire Games, an international sporting event for police, fire, customs and corrections services personnel, aims to establish encounters between first responders and stimulate sportsmanship and respect for emergency workers.

Over 10,000 competitors from 70 countries participated in this year's event, themed "In Sport We Unite."

