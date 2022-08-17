PRIB: Senate Adopts Reso Honoring Late Veteran Actress Cherie Gil

PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release

August 17, 2022 Senate Adopts Reso Honoring Late Veteran Actress Cherie Gil The Senate has adopted a resolution expressing its profound sympathy and sincerest condolences on the death of the Philippines' "La Primera Contravida" Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann, popularly known as Cherie Gil. The Senate, on Tuesday, August, 17, 2022, unanimously adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 109 introduced by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. honoring Gil, who passed away on August 7, 2022 at the age of 59. Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, sponsor of the resolution, recognizes the contribution of Gil's illustrious career to the development of the Philippine entertainment industry. "Her professionalism, passion, and dedication, together with her generosity to colleagues, and commitment to excellence all serve as inspiration and guiding light for the younger generation of artists and creative workers," the resolution said. "The passing away of the seasoned and multi-awarded actress is a great loss, not only to her family, but to the entire nation as well," it added. Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, for her part, requested to be made co-author of the resolution honoring the veteran actress. Villanueva also moved that all senators be made co-authors of the resolution. "I may not have known actress Cherie Gil but I've admired her career from a long distance... I express my admiration for her work and I know that she's an environmentalist as well and may have loved many parts of the Philippines, including parts of Mindanao," Legarda said. SRN 109 cites Gil's unparalleled versatility and showmanship in numerous performances especially in her antagonist roles, thus earning her the distinct recognition of being the ""La Primera Contravida" in the Philippine entertainment industry. Gil, born on May 12, 1963, started her acting career as a child performer at the age of 7. She eventually went on to establish herself as one of the most sought-after actresses who starred in at least 109 films, television shows, and theater acts. Among the highly-acclaimed films of Gil were "Oro, Plata, Mata," "Manila By Night," and ""Bituing Walang Nining," all regarded as magna opera of the country's greatest filmmakers. Gil was also a multi-awarded actress, garnering several acting plums from local and international movie award-giving bodies. Among the awards she received were Ani ng Dangal Award from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, several Best Supporting Actress Awards In the Metro Manila Film Festival, and from other prestigious award-giving bodies including the Gawad Urian, and the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS); and the highly-coveted international honors, such as the Best Actress Award in the ASEAN International Film Awards and Best Lead Actress in a Foreign Language Film Award at the 2015 Madrid International Film Festival.