MGA Entertainment to Develop, Produce and Distribute New Series Based on Daewon Media's "Armored Saurus" Series in a Multi-Year Agreement

CHATSWORTH, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, and Daewon Media, a South Korean cultural content company specializing in character and animation-related media, announced today they have signed a multi-year, worldwide agreement for MGA to develop, produce, and distribute a new video series based on the hit series from Daewon, "Armored Saurus," that mixes visual effects (VFX) and live action. In addition to distribution rights (outside of South Korea, Japan, and China), the deal includes toy and merchandising rights. The global launch of the newly re-imagined brand, content, and product is projected for 2024 in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

A 2021 South Korean television series developed by Daewon Media, "Armored Saurus" is the story of armored dinosaurs with mechanical powers and their trained pilots who fight against extraterrestrial invaders that are set on destroying Earth. Season one of the re-envisioned series is planned to be 13 half-hour episodes and will include updates to the existing VFX and live action as well as updated storylines to appeal to a global audience.

"MGA continues to explore partnerships like this one as part of our growing entertainment focus and this agreement with Daewon Media is a big step in bringing fresh, innovative children's content and products to a broader, global audience," said MGA Entertainment Founder and CEO Isaac Larian. "We are eager to begin work on this new, action-packed series and accompanying toys and licensed products to introduce kids around the globe to the ‘Armored Saurus' world."

Dong-Hoon Jung, CEO, Daewon Media said, "We are pleased to announce this agreement with MGA Entertainment, combining our expertise and experience in content creation with MGA's global business capabilities, experience managing IP in many categories, and its global infrastructure." Adding, "We look forward to accelerating the promotion of toys and other licensed products in 2024."

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S. Headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Shadow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn.

About Daewon Media

Daewon Media is one of the leading cultural content companies in South Korea and unique in its development of character-related business across categories, including producing animation content and character businesses across many categories. Along with South Korea's first animated television series, "Run, Hanyi" in 1987, Daewon Media has also produced special effects (SFX) animations "Earth's Warrior," "Vectorman," and 3D animations, earning the company its reputation as one of the best animation production companies. Daewon Media is leading the animation industry in South Korea producing and airing the 80's theatrical animation series "Dokgotak" and South Korea's first TV creative animation series "Wanderer Magpie." The company also produces and broadcasts 3D animations such as "Noonbory and the Super 7" (2009), "GON" (2012), and "Armored Saurus" (2021), developing a successful character licensing business using these original characters. Daewon Media also leads domestic distribution of theatrical animation and owns animation broadcasting stations (Anione, Anibox, and Champ TV), drama channel (Channel J), comic book publishing (Daewon C. I., Haksan Publishing Co., Ltd.) and webtoon production studios. Daewon Media also brands and distributed character-related products in various retail shops, including Studio Ghibli (Studio Ghibli goods shop, and is the domestic operator of the Marvel Collection). They also operate Food & Beverage locations, including Popable Café and other character-specific cafes.

