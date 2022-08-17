72SOLD Ranks Number 260 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,065 Percent, 72SOLD Receives Ranking No. 260 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

PHOENIX (PRWEB) August 16, 2022

Today, Inc. revealed that 72SOLD is No. 260 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"72SOLD is changing the way America sells homes, and it's an honor to have this recognized by being in the esteemed Top 500 of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in America. We are also in the TOP 10 fastest growing real estate firms in the country, and #1 in Arizona. We revolutionized the process for selling a home, making it easy, fast and profitable. A recent 200,000 home study showed that our average seller walked away with 12% more than sellers using other methods," says Greg Hague, Founder/CEO of 72SOLD.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"Our spectacular growth reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, and the need for a drastic overhaul of the cumbersome and costly traditional home selling process," says Hague.

Founded by attorney, real estate authority and TV spokesperson Greg Hague, 72SOLD was just recognized as the INC 5000 #1 fastest growing real estate firm in Arizona, and among the top 10 fast growing real estate firms in America. 72SOLD developed a program for selling a home in 72 hours for thousands more than selling the traditional way. An independent study of more than 200,000 home sales found that sellers who used the 72SOLD program achieved a median sale price averaging 12% higher prices than other homes sold in the local MLS. 72SOLD sellers don't endure the inconvenience of daily showings and have greater control over their closing and move dates. The 72SOLD program has been featured on ABC, CBS, and NBC News, showcased on Forbes, and received several U.S. trademarks. Go to 72SOLD.com, answer a few questions, and walk away with thousands more for your home.

CONTACT:

Liz Renninger

Evolve PR and Marketing

480-862-4765

Liz@evolveprandmarketing.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18848749.htm