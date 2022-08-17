Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,069 in the last 365 days.

Opening statement of Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino

PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release
August 17, 2022

OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATE BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN
SENATOR FRANCIS 'TOL' N. TOLENTINO
17 August 2022

The purpose of the Blue Ribbon is to fulfill our constitutional mandate, as well as to fulfill our job to exercise these powers in aid of legislation--and that we will do.

We will do whatever is right, but I appeal to the members of this committee to be forthright in joining me to have a Blue Ribbon roadmap. The Blue Ribbon roadmap would entail that we will have for purposes of hearings a known duration and a defined direction.

We will not evolve into a political circus. We will not go into unending hearings. We will respect the rights of the witnesses. We will respect the rights of the resource persons. Bearing in mind again that we have a constitutional duty to fulfill and that is to prevent abuses, to pass the proper remedial legislation but with a known standard of proof.

We are not going for "guilt beyond reasonable doubt" standard--that is the job of the prosecutors as well as the courts.

Our job is to satisfy ourselves to have an inner conviction--that moral certitude--that a person appearing before this committee has committed a wrongdoing which would necessitate the filing the appropriate charges before competent authorities, notably the Ombudsman and the next stage would probably be the Sandiganbayan.

We will not be here to witch hunt, (or) to have a fishing expedition. We will be here in the succeeding hearings to gather and uncover the truth. Kahit sino po ang masaktan, we will do what is right.

And to quote my favorite constitutionalist: "Our government, the people are the only legitimate fountain of power."

Bearing that in mind, the Blue Ribbon Committee will exercise its legitimate power. Further, it has been said that no matter what laws we pass, no matter how effective the implementation or execution of the laws maybe, we should accept the reality and I quote James Madison that: "If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary."

But sad to say and to state all over again, our government, the future government, the past government, and "all governments here on earth are administered by men over men"--and the great difficulty lies in abuses.

That is what we intend to do--protect the legitimate source of power, the people, the fountain of power. And that is what this committee would try to achieve.

You just read:

Opening statement of Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.