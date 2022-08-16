Submit Release
Solomon Islands and Secretariat of the Pacific Community conduct Risk Exposure Surveys

 

The Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM), wish to announce that a nationwide data collection and baseline survey following a 2 days Exposure data collection workshop successfully ended on Tuesday 9th– August 2022.

The 2- day Workshop prepared the survey teams to conduct field surveys focusing on characterizing key assets such as buildings (residential, commercial, public, educational  and industrial), major infrastructure (roads, bridges, airports, ports and utility assets) and  major crops/livestock to update the Pacific Risk Information System (PacRIS) which is hosted by the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC).

The PacRIS datasets provide important data and information in various formats that are critical for risk management and mitigation purposes and in particular for disaster risk financing and development of parametric insurance against natural hazards such as tropical cyclones and earthquakes.

The survey and field data collection will begin in Honiara and will be extended to the following provincial locations:

  1. Guadalcanal – West Guadalcanal (up to Lambi) and East Guadalcanal (up to Aola),
  2. Western – Gizo, Noro, Munda
  3. Central – Tulagi, Savo
  4. Isabel – Buala
  5. Makira-Ulawa – Kirakira, Pamua and Waimapuru
  6. Malaita – Auki
  7. Temotu – Lata

The Survey team comprises of the officers from the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Ministry of Lands, Housing, and survey (MLHS), Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification and Staff and Students of the Solomon Islands National University.

The MECDM would like to thank the Pacific Catastrophe Risk Assessment and Financing Initiative (PCRAFI) Program under SPC for conducting the workshop and carrying out the Risk Exposure Surveys.

The National Disaster Management Office also requests the public for their support during the survey. Survey teams will come around to your areas in the coming weeks for this particular purpose, kindly allow them to carry out their work safely.

-MECDM Press

