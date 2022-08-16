Official Visit of His Excellency Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 14 to 17 August 2022

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, His Excellency Mukhtar Tileuberdi, made an Official Visit to Singapore from 14 to 17 August 2022. DPM Tileuberdi was accompanied by Governor of the Astana International Financial Center, His Excellency Dr Kairat Kelimbetov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, His Excellency Kaiyrbek Uskenbayev, and senior officials.

DPM Tileuberdi called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana earlier today. President Halimah and DPM Tileuberdi reaffirmed the warm and friendly ties between Singapore and Kazakhstan. President Halimah encouraged Kazakh companies to use Singapore as a hub to engage Southeast Asia. President Halimah noted that next year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of bilateral relations between Singapore and Kazakhstan. She also welcomed a State Visit by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a mutually convenient time.

DPM Tileuberdi had separate meetings with DPM and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng. Both DPMs discussed potential areas for cooperation, including the progress made on negotiations on the bilateral Services and Investment (S&I) Agreement under the Framework of the Eurasian Economic Union – Singapore Free Trade Agreement. When concluded, the S&I Agreement would further boost economic links between Singapore and Kazakhstan.

Minister Balakrishnan and DPM Tileuberdi noted the potential for further growth in Singapore-Kazakhstan relations. They discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities in Southeast Asia and Central Asia, including in supply chain connectivity. They had a wide-ranging discussion on global and regional developments, as well as the importance of upholding the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of all countries.

Minister Tan and DPM Tileuberdi had a good exchange of views on opportunities to enhance commercial ties between Singapore and Kazakhstan. They welcomed the successful economic ventures ranging from urban planning, logistics, digital innovation, food and beverage, e-governance, and capacity building made by Singapore companies into Kazakhstan.

Meeting between President Halimah Yacob and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, 16 August 2022

Meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, 16 August 2022

Meeting between Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, 15 August 2022

Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, 15 August 2022

