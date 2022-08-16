Submit Release
Governor Abbott Names Agarwal Vice Chairman Of Texas Economic Development Corporation Board Of Directors

TEXAS, August 16 - August 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Arun Agarwal as Vice Chairman of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. The Corporation is the private side of a public-private partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism tasked with marketing Texas, domestically and globally, as the best state for business.

Arun Agarwal of Dallas is the CEO of Nextt and has business interests in textiles, cotton trading, and real estate. He is Chair of the Indian American CEO Council and President of the Dallas Parks & Recreation Board. Additionally, he is a board member of the U.S. India Friendship Council, the University of Texas at Dallas Executive Board, Texas Tech Innovation HUB at Research Park, Big Brothers Big Sisters International, and MD Anderson Board of Visitors. He is also a volunteer for CHETNA and the Living Dreams Foundation. Agarwal received a Master’s in Business Administration from IMT - Ghaziabad, a Master’s in Computer Information Systems from Southern New Hampshire University, and an Advanced Certificate in International Business from Harvard University.

