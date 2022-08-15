The International Week of Ziyorat Tourism will be held in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, August 15 - From November 1 to November 7 of this year, the International Week of Ziyorat (pilgrimage) Tourism will be held in several regions of our country

Within the framework of the week, exhibitions, seminars, scientific and practical conferences and cultural and educational events aimed at the development of ziyorat tourism, as well as the promotion of thematic souvenirs will be held.

Participants of the event are waiting for: conference "Islamic Heritage of Uzbekistan", festival of folk melodies and songs in the new tourist center "Silk Road" in Samarkand; festival "Ko'ngil ohanglari" ("Melodies of the heart") in Registan, sightseeing tour of the city of Samarkand; Forum "Graduates of the Mir Arab Madrasah", sightseeing tour of the city of Bukhara; exhibitions "Modern Islamic Architecture" at the Bahauddin Naqshband Memorial Complex and "Islamic Calligraphy and Decoration" at the Naqshband Crafts Center in Bukhara; conference dedicated to the "scientific heritage of Mahmoud az Zamakhshari" in the center of Ichan-Kala, international craft exhibitions and fair of masters of applied arts and artisans of different nations "Masters of the World" dedicated to "Khiva - the capital of tourism of the Islamic world", conference "Instructions of Najmiddin Kubro" in Khiva; "round table" on the topic "Islamic economy", exhibition "National clothes", excursion to the Hazrati Imam complex in Tashkent; The Halol turizm conference in the Tashkent City Congress Hall, the Halol taomlar festival in Navruz Park, the closing ceremony of the international Ziyorat Tourism Week, a gala concert in Tashkent City.

It is also planned to hold press conferences and briefings during the week to ensure comprehensive coverage of these events in local and foreign media.

It should be noted that the main purpose of the International Week is to make more effective use of the potential of pilgrimage tourism available in our country, to represent Uzbekistan as one of the most important centers of world civilization, to gain high recognition from the world community and international organizations, as well as to diversify pilgrimage tourism services and increase tourism exports.

Source: Ministry of Tourism and cultural heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan