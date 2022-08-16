Governor Abbott, DPS Launch iWatchTexas PSA To Promote Reporting System

TEXAS, August 16 - August 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today launched a public service announcement to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system as teachers, students, and school faculty across the state return to school for the new school year. Featuring "Walker, Texas Ranger" Chuck Norris, the PSA will air on television in media markets across the state starting August 17. iWatchTexas is a partnership between communities and law enforcement that makes it easier for the public to report suspicious activity in the state, including criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.

"There is nothing more important than keeping our schools and communities safe," said Governor Abbott. "Parents, teachers, and students deserve to feel safe and secure returning to school this fall, and who better to help spread the message about the iWatchTexas reporting system than 'Texas Ranger' Chuck Norris. We ask Texans to utilize iWatchTexas to report nearby suspicious activity to help our law enforcement quickly and effectively respond to any criminal, terroristic, or school safety threats. If you see something, say something and together we can protect our children, teachers, and communities."

In June, Governor Abbott directed DPS, the Texas Education Agency, and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to expand and accelerate their efforts to promote the ability to report suspicious activity known to students, staff, and families through the iWatchTexas reporting system.

TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Chuck Norris.

I love bringing bad guys to justice.

But law enforcement can’t stop the bad guys if they don’t know who they are.

That’s why I wanted to tell you about iWatch, a website, phone app and service that allows Texans to report suspicious activity.

Whether it’s criminal acts, terror threats, or someone wanting to harm children, if you see something, say something, and help keep communities in the great state of Texas safe.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to provide all available resources to support the Uvalde community following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. Those actions include:

