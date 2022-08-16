Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,063 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Celebrates East Penn Manufacturing Expansion In Temple

TEXAS, August 16 - August 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company's new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. Following a tour of the new center with state and local leaders, the Governor remarked on the company’s economic impact for the community and presented East Penn Manufacturing with a proclamation recognizing the grand opening of the new facility. 

"As one of the world's largest battery manufacturers, East Penn Manufacturing's expansion in Temple is great news for Texas' skilled workforce," said Governor Abbott. "East Penn Manufacturing's strong family-oriented culture and dedication to the communities they serve complement the 'Made in Texas' brand. As the global demand for batteries continues to grow, this new facility will further stimulate Texas' booming economy and usher in greater opportunities to the people of Central Texas. Texas is proud to have East Penn Manufacturing in our state, and I thank the Temple Economic Development Corporation and all community leaders involved for their hard work in bringing this major investment to Central Texas." 

East Penn Manufacturing's finishing and distribution center will bring more than $106 million in capital investment and over 260 new jobs to Temple and the surrounding area. Additionally, East Penn Manufacturing was offered $1.4 million in Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant funding. 

Learn more about East Penn Manufacturing.

Read the Governor's proclamation.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Celebrates East Penn Manufacturing Expansion In Temple

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.