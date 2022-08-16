UZBEKISTAN, August 16 - Uzbekistan, Russia Presidents discuss issues of further enhancing multifaceted cooperation

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on August 16.

The current agenda of the strategic partnership and alliance was considered, and views on the regional interaction were exchanged.

The main attention was paid to the practical implementation of agreements at the highest level, in particular, the promotion of priority cooperation projects at the regional and business levels of Uzbekistan and Russia.

It should be noted that over the seven months of this year, the trade turnover increased by 30 percent. At the same time, the increase in trade indicators is ensured by increasing mutual supplies of goods with high added value.

Active and fruitful exchanges are being carried out between the regions, and the third Uzbekistan – Russia Forum of Regions is planned to be held this autumn. The implementation of important investment projects and cultural-humanitarian programs continues.

During the conversation, Uzbekistan and Russian leaders noted the need for further enhancing the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, primarily by continuing joint work to fill practical interaction with concrete, high-quality content.

The schedule of the upcoming bilateral and multilateral events was also discussed. The heads of state focused on the organization and holding of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September this year in Samarkand.

The telephone conversation between the President of Uzbekistan and the President of Russia took place in a traditionally constructive, open and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA