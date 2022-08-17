E-Passport Market Report to 2027: A $51+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

The global E-passport market to reach US$ 51.98 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.50% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Passport Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global E-passport market size reached US$ 22.23 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.98 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.50% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The electronic passport (e-passport), also known as a biometric passport, is a chip-enabled passport with a biometric identification card strengthening the transparency and security of travel documents. It also involves demographic information, iris scans, color photograph, and the digital signature of the holder. It relies on contactless smart card technology consisting of a computer chip or microprocessor chip, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips, which are inserted in the front and back cover of the passport. It offers less processing time and greater data storage capacity. It is scanned through special devices that are more effective against passport fraud as compared to conventionally used passports.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-passport-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Considerable growth in the travel and tourism sector and increasing traveling activities represent one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for e-passports around the world. In addition, the rising number of cross-border activities is driving the need for e-passports to detect fraud and secure the personal information of travelers, which is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing awareness among individuals about the benefits of using e-passports is driving the market. Apart from this, there is an increase in the integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in e-passports to enhance security at airport terminals, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players in the industry.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3QJssDW

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, security, application and geography.

Breakup by Technology:

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Biometric

Breakup by Security:

Basic Access Control

Password Authenticated Connection Establishment

Supplemental Access Control

Extended Access Control

Breakup by Application:

Leisure Travel

Business Travel

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562863073/electric-toothbrush-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-forecast-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562865150/artificial-intelligence-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562868403/ediscovery-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563955884/data-center-construction-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563958447/factoring-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564050188/geographic-information-system-gis-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564050888/e-commerce-market-2022-size-share-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-forecast-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564055685/data-center-cooling-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564056996/virtual-production-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564058200/high-content-screening-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.