Arrest Made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 3800 Block of Reservoir Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Monday, August 15, 2022, in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest.

At approximately 2:54 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect made unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, 29-year-old Chris Hartley, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.