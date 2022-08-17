Submit Release
Additional U.S. Contribution to the World Food Programme

We announced today that, through USAID’s continued partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), the U.S. Government will contribute more than $68 million to support the procurement, transport, and storage of up to 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat to address acute food insecurity. This sum represents the latest in more than $5.4 billion in humanitarian contributions from the United States this fiscal year. The purchase of 150,000 metric tons of wheat builds on an initial WFP shipment of 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat and will support the humanitarian response in the Horn of Africa, where a historic drought is pushing millions of people to the brink of starvation.

While the resumption of exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports is a positive step in addressing the needs of food insecure countries, these shipments must continue so that the millions of tons of food trapped in the country can reach markets and help feed the world’s most vulnerable.

The United States remains committed to supporting global food security in the face of climate change, pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, and armed conflicts, including Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. We call on all countries to increase humanitarian and development assistance in support of food security efforts and take trade-facilitating actions, such as lifting of export restrictions, to support the free flow of agricultural goods and commodities. By working together, we can ensure global food security.

