Educating KC Families on Universal Human Rights as Kids Go Back to School

A Youth for Human Rights volunteer shows a mother the human rights educational resources and how she can use them to help her children overcome bullying at school and on social media.

Reaching out to families about the safety of their children and their rights and freedoms

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Results from a 2019 Missouri High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey indicate 21 percent of students were bullied on school property during the 12 months before the survey while 18 percent were electronically bullied, including via texting, Instagram, Facebook, or other social media.

As part of addressing this issue, the Kansas City chapter of Youth for Human Rights joined like-minded community groups to help underserved families start the school year right. They provided free backpacks for youngsters and human rights educational resources at a back-to-school community event.

“The path toward a world where people treat each other with respect and dignity is through effective education,” said Emma Ashton, Social Reform Officer of the Church of Scientology Kansas City. “While many people know that they have rights, most of them don’t know what universal human rights are and that they are entitled to them. This results in human rights violations such as discrimination and bullying among children.”

Youth for Human Rights is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making human rights a reality across the globe by educating people of all ages on the 30 rights of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The purpose of the program is to inspire youth to become advocates for tolerance and peace so they grow up respecting one another. Its secular educational materials are made available free of charge thanks to its main sponsor, the Church of Scientology International.

The Kansas City chapter of Youth for Human Rights is sponsored by the Church of Scientology Kansas City. It makes these materials available and delivers free seminars and presentations to youth in schools and community groups in the KC Metro.

Anyone interested in partnering or participating in upcoming Youth for Human Rights activities and events can contact Emma Ashton at emma.ashton@scientology.net.

To learn more about the free Youth for Human Rights educational resources, visit www.youthforhumanrights.org.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

