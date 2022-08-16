ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 pm., Mountain Time, on September 1, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2023-105, Palisades Dam Asphalt Paving. Bids may also be mailed to Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Attention: Crystal Christensen, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bid results will be emailed to those who submit a bid.

The project consists of grading and asphalt paving existing roadways with asphalt per the drawings and specification herein attached.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations: