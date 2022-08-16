Palisades Dam Asphalt Paving
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 pm., Mountain Time, on September 1, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2023-105, Palisades Dam Asphalt Paving. Bids may also be mailed to Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Attention: Crystal Christensen, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.
Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bid results will be emailed to those who submit a bid.
The project consists of grading and asphalt paving existing roadways with asphalt per the drawings and specification herein attached.
Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:
Idaho Fish and Game
Engineering Services Program
208-334-3730
crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov
Abadan Reprographics
800-572-3706
planroom@abadanplancenter.com
Associated General Contractors
208-344-2531
planroom@idahoagc.org
Construct Connect
877-889-5404
content@constructconnect.com
Dodge / Blue Book Construction
877-784-9556
projectdata@construction.com
dodge.docs@construction.com
Spokane Regional Plan Center
509-328-9600
projectinfo@plancenter.net
A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.
Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, 208-334-3730. No deposit is required.
A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder prior to the award of a contract if the bid amount is greater than $50,000. If a bidder does not currently have a Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho, he must verify the capability of obtaining a license prior to submitting a proposal. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid if total project value is greater than $50,000.
CLINT WORTHINGTON
ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME
END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS