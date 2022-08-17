Posted on Aug 16, 2022 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down House of Dragon Chop Suey, located at 850 Kamehameha Hwy. in Pearl City due to a rodent infestation.

The food establishment, operated by Yueh Lum, received the red placard on August 10 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all of the violations are resolved.

As a result of multiple complaint inspections conducted on March 15, April 20, May 24, and June 15, the DOH inspector noted critical violations including:

Presence of rodents

Contamination of food from rodents

A follow up inspection was conducted on August 10. The following outstanding violations were noted:

Continued presence of rodents

Contamination of food from rodents

The next follow up inspection is pending notification by the establishment.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

# # #

PDF: DOH issues red placard to House of Dragon Chop Suey in Pearl City