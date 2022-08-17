Route 4016 Seibert Road Improvements Begin Wednesday in Ross Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 4016 (Seibert Road) in Ross Township, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, August 17 weather permitting.

Single lane restrictions will occur on Seibert Road between Babcock Boulevard and Thompson Run Road daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through mid-November. During the paving operations, time restrictions will be extended. Additional details will be provided in advance of the start of the work.

Improvement work includes milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base and shoulder repairs, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and other various construction related activities.

The prime contractor on this $5.24 million group paving project is A. Folino Construction.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

