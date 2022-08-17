Route 148 Lysle Boulevard Lane Restrictions Start Wednesday in McKeesport

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Lysle Boulevard (Route 148) in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, August 17 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions with flagging operations will occur at the intersection of Route 148 and White Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early September. Crews from JMT, KLH, and All Ways Safe will conduct subsurface utility location and surveying work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

