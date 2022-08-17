Restriction Posted on Route 5 in Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today a vehicle restriction has been established on the Route 5 (East Lake Road) bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harbor Creek Township, Erie County.

The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the 50-foot bridge.

Creating the restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur.

The bridge was built in 1933 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 6,200 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

A listing of northwest bridges posted with weight restrictions is available at www.penndot.gov/District1.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

