Weekend Work Scheduled on SB I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge

​Contractor to perform expansion dam repairs over multiple weekends

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that expansion dam repairs are scheduled over multiple weekends on southbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County.







Weather permitting, repairs will be performed from approximately 9:00 PM Friday, August 19 through 6:00 AM Monday, August 22.





The right two lanes of southbound I-83 will be closed, and the left lane will be open to traffic from 17th Street in Harrisburg to the Lemoyne Exit ramp in Lemoyne. All on and off ramps will remain open.





Subsequent repairs are scheduled during the same hours the weekends of August 26 to August 29, and September 16 to September 19.





During the August 26-29 work, the right two lanes will be closed, and the left lane will be open to traffic from 17th Street to Lemoyne Exit ramp. The Front Street on ramp to southbound I-83 will be closed. A detour will be in place using northbound I-83 to 13th Street, to southbound I-83.





During the September 16-19 work, the left two lanes will be closed, and the right lane will be open to traffic from 13th Street to Lemoyne Exit ramp. All on and off ramps will remain open.





PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, will perform the repairs.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



