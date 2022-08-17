​ Nighttime Lane Restrictions Scheduled on I-83 at Route 74 (Queen Street) Bridge in York County

Contractor to verify measurements for future repair project



Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that lane restrictions will be implemented next week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County.







The restrictions will be in place so PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, PA, can verify measurements on the bridge for a future repair project.





Weather permitting, work will be from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM Monday, August 22, and Tuesday August 23.





The right lane of northbound and southbound I-83 will be closed Monday night, and the left lane of northbound I-83 will be closed Tuesday night for this work. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.





An update will be provided when the schedule is set for the repair project.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



