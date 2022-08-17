PennDOT Announces Public Virtual Plans Display for the Route 711 Bridge Projects in Westmoreland and Fayette Counties

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the bridge replacement project on Route 711 located in Derry Township, Westmoreland County.

The scope of work includes the replacement of three structures in Westmoreland County and the preservation of one structure in Fayette County. It is anticipated that construction for these bridges will begin in the spring of 2023 and will be completed in November of 2023.

The projects are located in Fairfield, Saint Clair, and Ligonier townships in Westmoreland County. The preservation project is located in Springfield Township, Fayette County.

The virtual plans display includes project information, schedules, location map and can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Wednesday, August 17 at 5 p.m. and will be available until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, click the Westmoreland County box, and then choose the Route 711 Group Bridges Improvement Project tile.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Baker, at chrisbaker@pa.gov or 724.430.4439.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager Chris Baker, at chrisbaker@pa.gov or 724.430.4439. Media inquiries should be directed to Melissa Maczko, Safety Press Officer at mmaczko@pa.gov or 724-439-7340.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, Safety Press Officer, 724-439-7340



