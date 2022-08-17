The Urban Infant joins Inc Magazine's list of America's fastest growing privately-held companies

A company that makes little things just made a big list! Today, Inc. revealed that Urban Infant, Inc. is No. 2923 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Urban Infant, Inc. is No. 2923 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We conceive, design, and re-think functional children's products to make every parent's day-to-day life easier" state the Urban Infant's co-founders Eric Eichhorn and Kelly Friedl.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"It is an emotional hurdle when any parent drops their child at a new preschool or daycare. It is, in most circumstances, the toddler's first nap not in their own home. We spent over 3 years designing and re-engineering the perfect nap mat that helps ease this transition" explain Kelly and Eric.

The Urban Infant Inc. is owned and operated by a fun-loving brother-and-sister team. The company has grown to become a household name with both parents and US childcare centers. The fast-growing company is headquartered in Chicago with warehouses in Cleveland and Costa Mesa. Best known for Preschool Products Reinvented, their product line focuses on the essential needs of parents that rely on preschool or daycare as part of their family routine and lifestyle. All products are designed in-house and are strategically offered at affordable consumer pricing.

This family-run design team has created award-winning products such as the original Tot Cot® nap mats, toddler-sized backpacks and lunch boxes, a Pipsqueak® pillow collection - along with a collection of innovative bite-size art and crafting toddler accessories. Awards include The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval, Mom's Choice Award, National Parenting Product Award, and Graphic Design USA award for product and packaging design.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/

