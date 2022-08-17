Westbound I-376 Parkway West Overnight Lane Closures Start Tonight in Carnegie

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane closures on westbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway West) in Carnegie Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday nights, August 16-18 weather permitting.

A double-lane closure on the westbound I-376 (Parkway West) will occur as needed at the Carnegie interchange (Exit 65) Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. A single-lane of westbound I-376 traffic will be maintained on the shoulder. All ramps at the Carnegie interchange will remain open. The on-ramp to westbound I-376 will be placed in a stop condition.

Crews from Allison Park Contractors, Inc. will work to replace a damaged overhead sign in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

