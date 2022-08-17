Submit Release
I-76 West Lane Closure Tomorrow Morning at 30th Street for Concrete Placement in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between South Street and Interstate 676 on Wednesday, August 17, from approximately 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon for placement of concrete related to overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

 

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent. 

 

The work is part of PennDOT’s substantially completed $105.1 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River — which reopened in March — and eight other nearby structures, including the viaducts carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street.


Buckley & Company Inc., of Philadelphia, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish this summer.

 

 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

 

 

 

 

