Everlight Solar Celebrates Their Grand Opening in La Vista, Nebraska

Bringing Clean Energy to the Cornhusker State

LA VISTA, N.E., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is thrilled to invite customers and the community to their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 17th starting at 12 pm. As proud members of the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce, Everlight Solar is excited to help the metro surrounding areas and their communities go green!

Join the celebration for games such as cornhole, ping-pong, billiards, and even basketball! Lunch will be provided.

In addition to the opening, Everlight Solar will host a food donation drive for the Food Bank for the Heartland! This nonprofit organization focuses on providing food to those struggling with hunger in Nebraska. They accept all donations of canned foods, cereals, peanut butter, rice, and pasta. Equally important, they also take monetary donations; $1 can provide up to 4 meals!

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

See you there!

Address: Everlight Solar, 10421 Portal Rd, Unit 105, La Vista, NE 68128
Click here for directions to the warehouse.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everlight-solar-celebrates-their-grand-opening-in-la-vista-nebraska-301607089.html

SOURCE Everlight Solar

