Construction Partners, Inc. to Participate in the Raymond James 2022 Diversified Industrials Conference

DOTHAN, Ala., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it will participate in the Raymond James 2022 Diversified Industrials Conference.  Members of the Company's management team are scheduled to meet with investors at the conference on August 23, 2022.

About Construction Partners, Inc.
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 59 hot-mix asphalt plants, 14 aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:
Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
ROAD@DennardLascar.com
(713) 529-6600

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-partners-inc-to-participate-in-the-raymond-james-2022-diversified-industrials-conference-301607090.html

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.

